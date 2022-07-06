The Outrage Mob Is Upset The Dallas Cowboys Have Teamed Up With Black Rifle Coffee

The outrage mob is spun up again after the Dallas Cowboys teamed up with Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC).

The franchise owned by Jerry Jones announced Tuesday that the Cowboys have teamed up with BRCC to give away free tickets to games and subscriptions to the popular coffee company. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

🔊#CowboysNation, please welcome America’s Coffee to America’s Team. We are celebrating America’s birthday all week long by giving away ✌️ tickets to a #DallasCowboys home game & a ☝️-year subscription to @blckriflecoffee! Click here https://t.co/hUQTRllFe0 to learn more.☕️🏈⭐️ pic.twitter.com/iFep5BKVZt — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 5, 2022

Due to the fact we live in very stupid times, people were not happy the Cowboys decided to work with a patriotic company owned by veterans.

Talk about terrible timing. The Cowboys announce a partnership with a company called Black Rifle Coffee in the wake of the July 4 mass shooting. Products include “Coffee or Die Roast,” “Silencer Smooth Roast,” “AK-47 Espresso Blend” and “Freedom Roast Coffee.” https://t.co/Yw5wSxGaE5 — Bob Williams (@WilliamsBob75) July 6, 2022

just 18 hours after multiple mass shootings on Independence Day, and just weeks after a bunch of kids were shot to death at a school in your state, you’re partnering with this? pic.twitter.com/EVXrVLlilE — kabir akhtar (@kabirakhtar) July 5, 2022

As a life long fan, this is as fine deaf as it gets. Will not watch one game until they change this. — SarahBewley_Realty (@SarahB_MSRE) July 5, 2022

Cowboys are marketing Black Rifle Coffee, a brand whose products include AK-47 Espresso Blend, Silencer Smooth Roast and Murdered Out Coffee Roast, as “America’s Coffee.” https://t.co/AttkTYncak — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 5, 2022

Cowboys Announce a Day After Multiple Mass Shootings They Are Partnering With Pro-Gun & Anti-Kneeling Against Racial Injustice Company Black Rifle Coffee Home of the “AK-47 Expresso”, “Murdered Out Roast” and Preferred Coffee of Kyle Rittenhouse (Tweets) https://t.co/TMZ8YTUaqR pic.twitter.com/7t1YeR6Udz — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) July 5, 2022

Let me put this as simply as possible for everyone reading this. If you’re offended by the Cowboys working with a veteran-owned and operated coffee company, you’re a loser just looking to complain.

BRCC is dedicated to honoring our great and beautiful military, hiring veterans and providing customers with good products. Has anyone complaining accomplished even a fraction as much as Evan Hafer, Mat Best and the rest of the Black Rifle Coffee squad?

I think the answer to that is obvious and it’s no.

The company is also really good at dropping entertaining content, and the crossover between NFL fans and BRCC fans makes perfect sense.

This is just good business.

If the Cowboys supporting a pro-America and pro-military organization offends you, I hear Moscow and Pyongyang are beautiful this time of year. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out!