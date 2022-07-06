Editorial

The Outrage Mob Is Upset The Dallas Cowboys Have Teamed Up With Black Rifle Coffee

Dallas Cowboys, Black Rifle Coffee (Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters and Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/blckriflecoffee/status/1543962437074014208)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The outrage mob is spun up again after the Dallas Cowboys teamed up with Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC).

The franchise owned by Jerry Jones announced Tuesday that the Cowboys have teamed up with BRCC to give away free tickets to games and subscriptions to the popular coffee company. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to the fact we live in very stupid times, people were not happy the Cowboys decided to work with a patriotic company owned by veterans.

Let me put this as simply as possible for everyone reading this. If you’re offended by the Cowboys working with a veteran-owned and operated coffee company, you’re a loser just looking to complain.

BRCC is dedicated to honoring our great and beautiful military, hiring veterans and providing customers with good products. Has anyone complaining accomplished even a fraction as much as Evan Hafer, Mat Best and the rest of the Black Rifle Coffee squad?

I think the answer to that is obvious and it’s no.

The company is also really good at dropping entertaining content, and the crossover between NFL fans and BRCC fans makes perfect sense.

This is just good business.

If the Cowboys supporting a pro-America and pro-military organization offends you, I hear Moscow and Pyongyang are beautiful this time of year. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out!