Honoring The Sacrifices Of American Heroes: Mat Best

Mat Best, a former United States Army Ranger and Vice President of Black Rifle Coffee Company, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about his military service, what being an American means to him and more.



“Being in ranger battalion and then going over as a contractor for a lot of years, as well,” Best said, “I mean, really, just surrounding my self with the quality of person that serves our country, the guys and gals [were] probably the most memorable thing.” Best joined the army when he was 17 years old and was deployed five times to both Iraq and Afghanistan “Being in ranger battalion and then going over as a contractor for a lot of years, as well,” Best said, “I mean, really, just surrounding my self with the quality of person that serves our country, the guys and gals [were] probably the most memorable thing.”

Best added, “that’s probably the biggest takeaway from all of it – to know that we have such brave, amazing people that are willing to serve the country.”

Best also discussed July 4 as someone who served to protect and defend America’s freedoms.

“I think it’s a great day to just look back on our constitutional rights and what we stand for as a nation,” Best said. “If anything, it’d be a time to come together and unify rather than being so divisive because we’re seeing so much of that right now.”

He also reflected on what being an American means to him.

“We’re the leaders of the free world and I think we have the greatest country,” Best said. “That’s not to say we don’t have our issues. It’s a very trying time for our country right now with all the clickbait news titles and stuff going on, especially with this random progressive culture that’s defunding the police , and you know I won’t get too political, I think it’s just absolutely asinine and it’s crazy and it’s moronic and it goes against everything we stand for as a country.”