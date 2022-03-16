Former SAS Operator Christian Craighead Explains What It’s Like To Get Shot

Christian Craighead recently shared an insane story about getting shot in combat.

Craighead, who is a former SAS operator, is famous for grabbing his gear and defeating a terrorist attack in Kenya several years back.

So, to put it bluntly as possible, he’s a grade-A badass.

He also was once shot in combat, and during a recent appearance on the “Black Rifle Coffee Podcast,” he explained what it’s like.

“My arm was hanging and it was hanging by the tricep. Having some medical knowledge, I could wiggle my fingers and in my mind, again just thinking, that’s not that bad because I can wiggle my fingers,” Craighead explained when talking about getting shot by a rifle. You can listen to his full comments below.

For those of you who don’t know, the SAS is a British tier one military unit. They’re very comparable to Delta Force or SEAL Team 6.

They’re the best men the British have to offer when it comes to killing bad guys, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned from interviewing Delta Force operators and knowing Tier One guys, they’re sometimes incredibly casual about the darkest of stuff.

Black Hawk Down was a dark day for our military. While we've all seen the movie, there's a lot more details people don't know and can't imagine. I spoke with former Army Ranger and Delta Force operator Brad Thomas about fighting to survive in Somalia.

So, it doesn’t surprise me at all that Craighead is so casual when talking about his arm nearly getting blown off.

It’s almost like it’s not a big deal at all to him, and as it was pointed out during the interview, some people might even welcome getting shot for the experience!

Imagine getting shot by a rifle, your arm is barely clinging to the rest of your body and you just relay that story like it’s no big deal at all.

When you can do that, you know you’re one bad dude!

I might have to reach out to Craighead to get him on the show! That’s a dude I would love to talk to.