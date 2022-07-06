Elon Musk Slams Twitter For Suspension Of Prominent Conservative

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk condemned Twitter’s decision to ban noted psychologist Jordan Peterson on Tuesday.

Peterson’s daughter announced that he had been suspended from the platform last week for a tweet that read “remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.” Musk joined a growing number of pundits to criticize the decision and its ramifications for free speech on Twitter.

Musk was asked about the suspension by one user, to which he responded “Yeah, they’re going way too far in squashing dissenting opinions.“ (RELATED: Twitter Suspends Jordan Peterson For ‘Misgendering’ Transgender Actor)

Yeah, they’re going way too far in squashing dissenting opinions — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2022

The user tagged Musk in the responses to a separate tweet the mogul had posted, also seemingly criticizing the tech giant he hopes to purchase.

The original post was published on the Fourth of July, and featured a faux tweet from Revolutionary War veteran Paul Revere which read “The British are coming, the British are coming!” with a disclaimer from Twitter below that read “Learn how British taxes are beneficial to society.”

Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor has said publicly as recently as July 1 that the company’s board of directors still expects Musk’s bid to acquire Twitter to go through.

Neither Twitter nor Musk immediately responded to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

