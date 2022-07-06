Police Arrest Man With Molotov Cocktails Near US Capitol

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) arrested a man Wednesday afternoon who allegedly had two Molotov cocktails on his person near the U.S. Capitol building.

In a tweet, USCP said they had no reason to believe the man’s Molotov cocktails were related to the Capitol itself, members of Congress or a protest of any kind.

“USCP officers arrested a man with two Molotov cocktails around 3:30 p.m. along Massachusetts Avenue, west of North Capitol Street. There is no indication this was related to the Capitol, Members of Congress, or any protests. More details to come in a news release this evening,” U.S. Capitol Police said in a tweet. (RELATED: Another Pro-Life Group Attacked With Molotov Cocktails)

USCP officers arrested a man with two Molotov cocktails around 3:30 p.m. along Massachusetts Avenue, west of North Capitol Street. There is no indication this was related to the Capitol, Members of Congress, or any protests. More details to come in a news release this evening. pic.twitter.com/OuEXgFGfCc — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) July 6, 2022

USCP has yet to release details of the man arrested. (RELATED: Police Arrest Man After Molotov Cocktails Found Near Hiking Trail)

(This story will be updated as more information becomes available.)