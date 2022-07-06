‘I Don’t Understand’: Tom Hanks Speaks Out On Disney And Tim Allen

Actor Tom Hanks spoke out about Disney and Pixar’s decision to cast Chris Evans in the “Toy Story” spin-off “Lightyear” movie instead of Tim Allen.

Hanks and Allen co-starred in the original “Toy Story” movies together, bringing in billions of dollars over the course of more than 15 years, according to The Numbers. Hanks was reportedly surprised that Allen wasn’t cast in the latest installment of the franchise, which was released the same weekend as the Woody voice actor’s latest movie “Elvis,” according to CinemaBlend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CinemaBlend (@cinemablend)

Hanks was asked whether it was “strange to be in theaters opposite a Buzz Lightyear film?” by CinemaBlend. “I actually wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen, and then they didn’t let Tim Allen do it!” Hanks explained in the June clip shared on Instagram. “I don’t… I don’t understand that.”

The interviewer implied that “Lightyear” star Chris Evans is a huge name in entertainment right now, with Hanks responding, “Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know.” Hanks tried to be more diplomatic with the rest of his comments in the clip, essentially saying he just wants people to go back to the movie theater now that the COVID-19 pandemic is over. (RELATED: What Do A Cartoon Robot, Tampons, Transgenderism And Kids Have In Common? Disney’s Latest Attempt To ‘Queer’ Content)

Actress Patricia Heaton Calls Out Disney And Pixar Over Tim Allen And The New ‘Lightyear’ Movie https://t.co/ijwKN9gtEd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 16, 2022

“Lightyear” brought in a measly $50.6 million on its opening weekend, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The movie’s failures in the box office were blamed on mixed reviews, marketing and brand confusion, and criticism from Republican lawmakers, according to another THR article.