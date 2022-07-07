‘They Don’t Represent Our Values’: GOP Candidate Rips The NYT For Labeling Her ‘Far-Right’

Republican congressional candidate Cassy Garcia said Thursday that The New York Times called her a “far-right Latina” for her traditional, Christian values.

The New York Times published an article Wednesday titled, “The Rise of the Far-Right Latina,” describing the backgrounds of three conservative Hispanic women running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in traditionally Democrat-controlled districts. Garcia criticized the liberal media for labeling her “far-right” while “praising” Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Squad.

“It is absolutely ridiculous that the liberal media would call me a far-right Latina because I grew up in a conservative household on the border and I went to church is absolutely ridiculous,” she told Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson. “Yet they praise AOC and the Squad. Let me tell you, they don’t represent our values in South Texas and the reason I am running for Congress is to defend faith, family and freedom.”

Garcia accused Democratic Texas Rep. David Cuellar of taking no action to combat the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. The National Border Council, who had historically backed Cuellar, endorsed Garcia for elected office to represent congressional District 28.

Carlson said it is strange for a white, wealthy liberal to speak on behalf of Hispanic voters in border towns in southern Texas.

“Where do they get the right to tell you what to believe?” he asked.

“I’m representing the families and the communities of District 28 and they don’t speak for me, [neither does] The New York Times,” she said. “The Democrat Party has left the Hispanic community and in the Hispanic community, we care about a strong and secure border. We don’t want open borders at all and that is what the Democrat Party believes in, and we don’t believe in that. We believe in sovereign borders and that’s why we’re going to see more Democrats vote Republican come this November. We’re going to see more Democrats walk away.”

The Times article largely centered around newly elected Republican Texas Rep. Mayra Flores being a “far-right” member of Congress. The piece reported her campaign slogan—”God, family, country”—claiming it appealed to voters holding traditional values. (RELATED: ‘Political Earthquake’: Ted Cruz Says Democrats Are ‘Panicking’ Over Their Loss Of Hispanic Support)

The piece went on to describe Garcia’s conservative upbringing in southern Texas and attending church three times a week, leading to her staunch support and advocacy for religious liberties and abortion bans. The article depicted Republican congressional candidate Monica De La Cruz, the final Hispanic conservative named, as a candidate pushing voter fraud allegations.

Flores and Garcia both hit back at the article on Twitter Wednesday, accusing the Times of labeling them “far-right” for their conservative and traditional backgrounds.

“It amazes me that because my values are rooted in God, Family, and Country, the liberal media takes it upon themselves to attack me and label me ‘far-right,'” Flores said. “But at least they used the word ‘Latina’ over their other made-up terms. Seguimos Adelante [we keep going]!”

“When the Radical Left smears me for my faith and supporting school choice, they’re not just attacking me,” Garcia said. “They’re attacking millions of Hispanic families and my community. #TX28 I will never stop fighting for our values.”

A New York Times spokesperson told the Daily Caller on Wednesday that they associated Flores with the “far-right” due to her alleged ““association and amplification” of spreading QAnon conspiracy theories and 2020 election fraud allegations.