‘Political Earthquake’: Ted Cruz Says Democrats Are ‘Panicking’ Over Their Loss Of Hispanic Support

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Tuesday that the victory of Rep.-elect Mayra Flores in the state’s June 14 special election set off a “political earthquake” for Democrats as the midterm elections approach.

The senator told the Daily Wire that Democrats are “privately panicking” over their loss of Hispanic support, where they traditionally dominated within that demographic.

“What happened in South Texas last week with Mayra Flores’ victory was a political earthquake of historic proportions,” Cruz said. “There is just no other way to describe it. I’ve spoken to many of my colleagues and the Democrats are privately panicking about their losses with Hispanics.”

“From Mexican-Americans in Texas to Colombian Americans in Florida and Puerto Ricans in New York, Hispanics of all backgrounds are abandoning the Democrat Party in droves,” Cruz reportedly added. “Not only is there nothing the Democrats can do about it, it’s going to get a lot worse for them.”

In a May 18 Quinnipiac poll, only 26% of Hispanic respondents said they approved of how President Joe Biden is handling his job while 60% said they disapproved. Biden held the same approval number from Hispanic voters in April, while holding a 54% disapproval rating among the demographic, according to Quinnipiac polling.

A December Wall Street Journal poll found Hispanic voters were evenly split in their support for Democrats and Republicans. Forty-three percent said they would support Trump and 44% said Biden in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election, according to the WSJ poll. (RELATED: ‘Life Hasn’t Improved’: Hispanic GOP Candidate Says Democrats Have Made Things Worse For Latino Voters)

As inflation and supply chain issues have been found to be top issues among Hispanic voters, Biden and the Democratic Party have noticed a drop in support. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.6% for May from a year ago, a record-high in four decades. The supply chain crisis has led to a shortage in baby formula, tampons and other essential products.

The Texas senator also predicted that Texas congressional candidates Cassy Garcia and Monica De La Cruz will win the races for their districts, the Daily Wire reported. He said they will be a “nightmare” for Democrats by fighting the “Biden-Pelosi-Schumer agenda that is destroying our country” if elected.

“The Democrats are in big trouble with Hispanics, suburban moms, and blue-collar workers who are fed-up with their failed economic policies, elitism, and woke ideology,” he said, according to the Daily Wire.

The senator expressed hope that Republicans will achieve major victory in the elections with a message of “hope, opportunity, and American revival,” according to the Daily Wire.

“We have a message of hope, opportunity, and American revival — and I can’t wait to share it with conservatives and other like-minded patriots in America’s Heartland,” Cruz said. “If we come together, I have no doubt that we will see a red tsunami sweep across the nation this November.”