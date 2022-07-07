Piers Morgan Says Boris Johnson’s Resignation And Biden’s ‘Weak’ Leadership ‘Play Right Into’ Putin’s Hands

Piers Morgan said Thursday on “Fox & Friends” that Russian President Vladimir Putin is enjoying the “chaos” coming out of President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership.

Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after sixteen members of his cabinet resigned over a scandal where he allegedly complied in covering up sexual misconduct allegations against Chris Pincher, the Conservative deputy chief who resigned June 30.

“The one person loving all this chaos in the U.K. and the U.S., and all the uncertainty is Vladimir Putin,” Morgan said. “This all plays right into his hands. This is what he wants to see. Countries that should be united to stop this rampage in Ukraine [are] actually splintering into complete chaos and a vacuum of leadership. This is a really bad time for us to be going through this.”

Morgan said Putin is “licking his lips” at the U.S. for enduring leadership from a “weak” president and administration.

“As it leaves the situation in America right now, with a very weak president [and] an even weaker vice president and wonders whether Joe Biden can even get through his first term. So, if you’re Putin, you’re licking your lips at all this.” (RELATED: Boris Johnson Is Facing A Political Apocalypse)

“Fox & Friends” host Rachel Campos Duffy said the West has imposed weak, “unnecessary” energy policies in order to rely on inaccessible green energy, dubbing it the “Green New Deal war.” Morgan said the policies have allowed many European countries to become dependent on Russian oil.

“We have become ridiculously dependent in Europe on Russian energy, and to his credit, Donald Trump warned particularly about Germany’s massive overreliance, and he kept telling the Germans, he kept telling everyone, you cannot be this dependent on Putin for your energy because if he wants to, he’ll clip his fingers and set it off.”