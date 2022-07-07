REPORT: New Orleans Pelicans Guard Devonte’ Graham Arrested On DWI Charge

New Orleans Pelicans player Devonte’ Graham is reportedly in trouble with the law.

The talented basketball player was arrested early Thursday morning in North Carolina on a DWI charge after he allegedly had a .11 BAC during a speeding stop, according to TMZ. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was also hit with a speeding charge on top of the DWI charge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devonte’ Graham (@dtaegraham)

As always, Graham has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and we should all be incredibly grateful that’s the system we live in.

However, if he’s guilty of driving while under the influence, he should be ashamed of himself for making such an idiotic decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Pelicans (@pelicansnba)

Nobody enjoys having a few beers more than I do, but I’m never hopping behind the wheel of a car. It’s not worth it. There is no upside and the downsides could change your life forever in the worst ways.

Get a driver, stay with a friend or walk home after you’ve had a bit too much to drink. Whatever you do, don’t drive!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devonte’ Graham (@dtaegraham)

Hopefully, the police can get to the bottom of what happened and deal with it accordingly!