LeBron James Says Brittney Griner Would Be Justified In Not Wanting To Return To America

LeBron James thinks Brittney Griner has every right in the world to not even want to return to the USA.

The WNBA superstar recently pleaded guilty to drug charges in Russia after allegedly having banned hash oil when stopped at an airport. After several months in custody, LeBron said he might not even want to return if he was in her shoes! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In an upcoming promo for “The Shop,” the four-time NBA champion said, “Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?'”

You can watch his insane comments in the video below.

Of all the insane things LeBron James has ever said, this is right near the top of the list. Is LeBron actually this dumb or is he just saying things looking for attention?

He thinks she’d be justified in not wanting to return because we haven’t gotten her out yet? Insane. Legit insane. It’s not like the American military can just fly to the jail she’s being held at, kill the guards and fly out with her.

This is Russia we’re talking about! Like it or not, it’s a nuclear-armed nation, and it is an enemy of America. It’s not like Biden can just pick up the phone and demand her release. It doesn’t work like that.

She’s almost certainly being used as a bargaining chip, and Russia isn’t going to let her go until Putin and his friends feel like they’ve got something back.

If the Lakers star doesn’t understand that, he’s honestly too dumb to even discuss the situation.

Yes, I want Griner back too, but I understand it’s not as simple as blowing the doors off the jail and running away. She’s not hiding in a compound in Pakistan we can quickly raid. She’s being held by a powerful dictatorship! Use your brain, LeBron!