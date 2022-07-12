Live Babies Left To Die After Failed Abortions, Report Reveals

Several infants were left to die after being born alive during botched abortions in Minnesota in 2021, according to a state health report.

Abortion procedures resulted in the birth of live infants in five separate incidents, and life-saving measures were not reported to have been used in any of the incidents, the Minnesota Health Department report found.

Two infants were pre-viable and were left to die with no attempts made to save their lives, according to the report. One infant with an unspecified fetal abnormality was also left to die without medical care. (RELATED: Biden Considers Declaring Public Health Emergency To Help Secure Abortion Access)

Screenshot is from a recently published report by the Minnesota Department of Health.https://t.co/7oGsNZX6SLhttps://t.co/1M7z03eQW6 — Matthew Schmitz (@matthewschmitz) July 11, 2022

In two instances, infants were born alive after abortions and given “comfort care measures” before dying; the report makes no note of whether life-saving measures were attempted in these cases.

The Minnesota Legislature requires abortion providers to report when infant children are born alive following failed abortions, according to the report. State law also recognizes born-alive abortion survivors as people and requires practitioners to afford them proper medical practice including reasonable measures to preserve the child’s life and health.

In total, 10,136 abortions were reported in the state throughout 2021.

The Minnesota Department of Health did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

