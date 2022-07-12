POLL: Majority Of Democrats Support Abolishing And Packing The Supreme Court

Fifty-three percent of Democrats support abolishing the Supreme Court and replacing it with a “democratically elected” court, according to new polling from the Heartland Institute. Sixty-four percent of those polled support increasing the size of the Supreme Court to 13 seats.

Among other results, the poll, done in collaboration with Rasmussen Reports, found that 52% of all likely voters had either a “very favorable” or “somewhat favorable” opinion of the Supreme Court. Among Democrats, 33% had such an outlook on the high Court, while for Republicans it was 72%.

When asked whether voters perceived the Supreme Court to be “fundamentally racist,” 56% of Democrats agreed while 14% of Republicans agreed. Sixty-seven percent of Democrats believe the Supreme Court to be “fundamentally sexist,” as opposed to 18% of Republicans, according to the poll. (RELATED: MSNBC Guest Calls On Democrats To ‘Brand Every Republican’ As Racist)

Fifty-one percent of likely voters oppose expanding the Supreme Court in general. Fifty-three percent of likely voters also oppose abolishing the Supreme Court to replace it with another option compared to the 53% of Democrats who are for it, the Heartland Institute poll showed.

When asked the question of whether “a constitutional amendment that would give the United Nations the authority to reverse U.S. Supreme Court decisions that U.N. members believe violate human rights,” 29% of likely voters supported that proposition. Seventeen percent of Republicans and 39% of Democrats approved of the hypothetical move.

“A clear majority of likely voters holds a favorable opinion of our highest legal body, rejects the notion that it is inherently racist or sexist, and supports its current institutional characteristics that favor impartiality and independence,” Jack McPherrin, research editor at the Heartland Institute, said of the poll’s results.

The Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports poll surveyed 1,025 likely voters between July 6-7, 2022, with questions concerning the Supreme Court.

The poll had a sampling error of +/-3 percentage points and a 95% level of confidence.