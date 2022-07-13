US

Kamala Harris: ‘You Need To Get To Go And Need To Be Able To Get Where You Need To Go, To Do The Work’

Screenshot/Twitter/DailyCaller

Screenshot/Twitter/DailyCaller

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
Font Size:

Vice President Kamala Harris seemed to fumble her words Wednesday during a speech at the American Rescue Plan Workforce Development Summit.

Harris told the crowd that “together, we are expanding access to transportation.” She then suggested that transportation “seems like maybe a small issue; it’s a big issue. You need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work, and get home.”

A clip of the statement was shared on Twitter shortly after the event. (RELATED: Kamala’s Basketball Skills Are Almost As Good As Her Handling Of The Border Crisis)

Before she started her speech, Harris touched on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released Wednesday.

“We passed a tax cut to give working families up to $8,000 a year, which means giving folks more room in their budgets to buy food, medication, and school supplies for their children,” she said. “President Joe Biden and I are always fighting to make sure that working families can get ahead and stay ahead.”

American families have “lost the equivalent of almost $3,400 in annual income since Biden took office,” Heritage Foundation research fellow E.J. Antoni told the Daily Caller News Foundation.