Pat Connaughton Re-Signs With Milwaukee For Big Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks and shooting guard Pat Connaughton have agreed to a three-year contract extension.

Connaughton’s extension is for three years and is worth over $28.5 million dollars, according to ESPN.

Milwaukee Bucks swingman Pat Connaughton is finalizing a three-year, $30 million contract extension with the franchise, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The deal takes the Bucks’ key shooter and well-regarded leader through the 2025-26 season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2022

Pat Connaughton is an important role player in Milwaukee’s rotation. Over the last four seasons, he has been a threat from the three-point line and force to be reckoned with in the paint. Connaughton even a participated in the 2020 dunk contest.

The 29 year old posted a feel good picture to his social media with him and his teammate, Bobby Portis, who also re-signed with the Bucks over the offseason.

Mood 😮‍💨… 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/O8W7ObNXpX

— Pat Connaughton (@pconnaughton) July 13, 2022

The veteran guard will be entering his eighth NBA season. Connaughton will likely be a part of some deep playoff runs alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo for the foreseeable future. (RELATED: Zach Wilson Returns To Instagram After Rumors Of A Relationship With His Mom’s Best Friend)

The Massachusetts native played part in Milwaukee’s first NBA championship in 50 years where his Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games to recapture the Larry O’Brien trophy back in July 2021.

This extension is good for the Bucks as they look to redeem themselves from a second round elimination to the Boston Celtics last season.