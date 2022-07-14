Ivana Trump Dies At Age 73

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of three of his children, has died at the age of 73.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Donald Trump said in a statement posted to Truth Social. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.” (RELATED: President Trump Says Ivanka ‘Doesn’t Really Like The Concept Of Running For Office’ At Georgia Rally)

The Czechoslovakian-American former model married Trump in 1977. The two divorced in 1992.

BREAKING: Ivana Trump – ex-wife of President Donald J. Trump and mother of @DonaldJTrumpJr, @IvankaTrump, and @EricTrump – passed away, per a statement from the family. pic.twitter.com/TFobhXqWxR — R.J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) July 14, 2022

The Trump family called Ivana a “caring mother and friend” in a statement.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination,” the family continued in a statement obtained by ABC News.

Ivana is survived by her three children, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump.

Ivana Trump, who grew up in communist Czechoslovakia, was the author of “Raising Trump,” as well as a model and media personality.