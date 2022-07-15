Famous Grammy-Winning Singer William Hart Dies At Age 77

Grammy-Award-winning lead singer of The Delfonics, William Hart, reportedly died at the age of 77.

Hart passed away at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia as a result of complications during surgery, according to TMZ. Hart was initially taken to hospital after experiencing difficulties with his breathing, according to TMZ.

Hart and his brother, Wilbert, formed their Philadelphia-based band in the late 60s alongside Randy Cain, Ritchie Daniels and Thom Bell, according to TMZ. Their unique sound had a huge impact on the music scene and became a recognized influence known in the music industry as T.S.O.P.

Hart was passionately connected to his music and saw huge success over the course of his career. The Delfonics won a Grammy Award in 1971. They took home the hardware for Best R&B Performance By A Duo or Group, Vocal or Instrumental for their single, “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Keyboard Musician From Famous Band Dead At Age 70)

Many of Hart’s songs were featured on the big screen, like “Didn’t I” and “La-La,” which were featured in Quentin Tarantino’s movie, “Jackie Brown.” His music was also featured in Spike Lee’s “Crooklyn,” as well as “The Family Man,” which starred Nicolas Cage.

Hart’s music was also featured in a series of video games, like “Ready or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide from Love)” and “Funny Feeling,” which can be heard on Grand Theft Auto V, according to TMZ.