Ivana Trump’s Cause Of Death Revealed

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner announced Friday that Ivana Trump’s death was the result of blunt impact injuries to her torso.

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, was found dead in her Manhattan home Friday as a result of an accidental fall, according to NBC News. Ivana Trump was found at the spiral staircase of her apartment when the New York Fire Department arrived on scene.

The initial call for emergency assistance was reported as being a cardiac arrest, NBC News reported. A personal aide and a cleaning lady reportedly rang the bell at Trump’s Upper East Side home to begin their duties but she did not come to open the door. They called the building superintendent, but the door was double locked from the inside, according to the New York Post.

A maintenance person was called to the residence and after gaining entry, he reportedly discovered Trump’s body at the floor of the stairs, with a cup of spilled coffee next to her, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Oprah Winfrey’s Father Dead At Age 88)

A close friend revealed that Trump suffered from hip pain and had reportedly had trouble walking, the outlet noted.

Ivana is survived by the three children she shared with Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., 44, Ivanka Trump, 40, and Eric Trump, 38.