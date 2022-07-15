Ohio Police Chief Authorizes Officers To Remove Name Tags Amid Threats And Bounties

Police officers in Akron, Ohio, were given the option to remove their name tags Monday after facing threats and bounties following the officer-involved death of Jayland Walker last month.

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett told reporters Monday that “there have been bounties placed on police officers’ heads,” according to Fox 8. Mylett confirmed Thursday during a press briefing that people have taken officers’ names from their badges and searched for photos of both officers and family members on social media.

“Every officer is wearing a badge,” Mylett said in the press briefing. ” I authorized them to take their name tag off because of the threats that were made against our officers, and the bounties that were placed on officers’ heads.”

Protests and demonstrations against police intensified after bodycam footage was released showing eight officers firing on Walker, according to WKYC News.

On June 27, Akron police attempted to stop Walker for a traffic violation. Following an exchange of gunfire and a six-minute chase, Walker exited his vehicle wearing a ski mask and officers engaged, opened fire and hit Walker at least 60 times, Fox 8 reported. A gun was later found inside Walker’s car, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. (RELATED: Insane Video Shows Nashville Police Officer Shooting Man Who Allegedly Reaches For A Weapon)

Chief Mylett stated bodycam footage shows officers attempting to deploy tasers in their pursuit. “As the pursuit goes on, other officers that are responding know that a firearm was discharged, and they believed during this pursuit that the officers had been fired upon,” he said.

A handgun, loaded magazine and a gold ring are seen on the front seat of the vehicle of Jayland Walker in Akron, Ohio, U.S. June 27, 2022 in a still image from a police video presentation. City of Akron/Handout via REUTERS

The FBI warned Akron of “violent extremists” coming to the city and “posing as resident demonstrators in order to perpetrate violence,” according to a statement released on the police department’s Facebook page. The statement reiterated concern for both public safety and the safety of all Akron police.