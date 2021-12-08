Insane Video Shows Nashville Police Officer Shooting Man Who Allegedly Reaches For A Weapon

Police officer Byron Boelter might have the quickest draw from a holster that you’ll ever see.

In a video shared by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Boelter could be seen checking out a car crash when a man appeared to reach for a weapon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department wrote the following description of the event on YouTube:

On December 6, School Resource Officer Byron Boelter had just left for the day at Hunters Lane High School when he approached a 2-car crash at 1339 Dickerson Pike. Officer Boelter stopped to assist those involved in the wreck when he encountered 20-year-old Rod Reed who reached for a gun located on the dashboard of the Chevrolet Camaro he was driving prior to the crash. Boelter fired his weapon and struck Reed in the leg. Reed was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

Of all the quick draw videos I’ve ever seen, this one is probably right at the top of the list. You can watch Boelter’s insane speed below.

When we think about awesome cops, Byron Boelter is what comes to mind. That dude is as cold as ice when it comes to firing and handling the situation as a whole.

He never raised his voice, he didn’t panic and he didn’t fire once the threat was neutralized. Someone allegedly reached for a weapon, he put them down and then immediately got them medical attention.

If that’s not what a grade-A police officer looks like, then I don’t know what is.

As for his draw speed, I’m pretty sure he pulled so fast that he could have made Raylan Givens jealous. I’ve seen a lot of police shooting videos over the years, but none match his speed.

He had his weapon out and fired before I knew what had happened.

Props to Boelter for being an absolute pro in a very intense situation.