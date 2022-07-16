Rapper Kodak Black Arrested On Oxycodone Charges

Rap artist Kodak Black was arrested on multiple drug charges Friday in South Florida, according to authorities.

Black, who was driving with an expired license and vehicle registration, was pulled over Friday evening by Florida Highway Patrol officers because his SUV window tints seemed darker than the legal requirement, according to CNN. After detecting the odor of marijuana, police searched the vehicle and discovered a small bag containing 31 oxycodone tablets and about $75,000 in cash, according to Fox5 New York.

The 25-year-old rapper was then arrested on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, according to The South Florida SunSentinel, citing court documents. He appeared in Broward County court Saturday morning and received a $75,000 bond, the report continues.

“Never Judge a case based on an arrest,” Black’s attorney Bradford Cohen tweeted Saturday morning. “There are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”

Never Judge a case based on an arrest. There are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly. #kodak #kodakblack — Bradford Cohen (@bradfordcohen) July 16, 2022

President Donald Trump granted Black a commutation in January 2021 after he was sentenced to 46 months in jail for lying on a federal document while trying to buy a gun. He served about half his sentence before it was commuted. (RELATED: ‘I Love Dat N****’: Rapper Kodak Black Says He Loves Trump, Dreamt About Him)

Black, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, was arrested Jan. 1, 2022 for trespassing, but prosecutors declined to continue the case, according to Fox5 New York.

Black’s latest arrest comes about a week before the Rolling Loud Festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where he is scheduled to perform on July 24, according to Fox News.