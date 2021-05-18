‘I Love Dat N****’: Rapper Kodak Black Says He Loves Trump, Dreamt About Him

Rapper Kodak Black tweeted about how he loved “dat n****” former President Donald Trump and even dreamt about him.

“Had a dream bout [Trump] last night, I love dat nigga,” the 23-year-old rapper tweeted to his millions of followers in his post about the 45th President of the United States on Monday. (RELATED: Superstar Rapper Kodak Black Sentenced To Nearly Four Years In Federal Prison On Weapons Charges)

Had a dream bout trump last night, I love dat nigga — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) May 17, 2021

“Wake Up In The Sky” hitmaker previously praised Trump as the “real one” following his presidential pardon. (RELATED: Kodak Black Gives Away More Than 1,000 Turkeys In Florida To Families For Thanksgiving)

“Trump a real one,” the rapper explained during “TMZ Live,” before he talked about how the two share the same Zodiac sign — Gemini.

“We both be Geminis,” he added. “So Trump knows what’s up. We both be Geminis. His birthday is two days after mine.”

The “Roll in Peace” hitmaker also said he wanted to show the hosts something — an autographed navy blue Make America Great Again hat from Trump himself.

One of the hosts of the show asked if it “came with the pardon.” The rapper replied, “yeah, most def.”

Reports surfaced in January that the “Tunnel Vision” hitmaker had been granted a pardon of his 46-month prison sentence for weapons charges from the president before he left office.

Kodak was previously sentenced to nearly four years behind bars in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of making multiple false written statements on an application while trying to acquire firearms, according to CNN.