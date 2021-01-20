Trump Pardons Lil Wayne, Commutes Kodak Black’s Sentence

President Donald Trump issued a pardon early Wednesday to rapper Lil Wayne and commuted the sentence of Kodak Black, another rapper.

Trump issued 73 pardons and commuted 70 sentences overnight on the day of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Lil Wayne, a 38-year-old formally known as Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., pled guilty in December in federal district court of illegally possessing a loaded firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. Carter had a previous felony gun conviction in 2009 and was then prohibited from owning a gun. With his sentencing date set for Jan. 28, Carter faced a possible 10 years in jail, according to CBS Miami.

In granting the pardon, the White House said Carter has “exhibited his generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks.” (RELATED: Trump Revokes His Own ‘Drain The Swamp’ Executive Order That Banned Some Lobbying)

Carter and Trump have been friendly in the past, with Carter expressing support for the president’s criminal justice reform and the platinum plan in October.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” Carter wrote on Twitter.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. ???????? pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Trump granted Bill Kahan Kapri, better known as Kodak Black, a commutation. Kapri was sentenced to 46 months in jail for lying on a federal document when he was trying to buy a gun and has served roughly half his sentence, according to the White House.

“Before his conviction and after reaching success as a recording artist, Kodak Black became deeply involved in numerous philanthropic efforts,” the White House said. “In fact, he has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and family of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged.”