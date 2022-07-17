Superstar Golfer Wins One Of Golf’s Biggest Tournaments, Says He Needs To Figure Out How Much Beer Fits In Trophy

Pro-golfer Cameron Smith shot 64 to win the 150th British Open at the Old Course on Sunday.

Smith was reportedly not the fan favorite before he won the Claret Jug on Sunday, according to USA Today, but his comments after the fact have him going viral on social media. When asked how he planned to celebrate his win, Smith responded, “I’m definitely going to find out how many beers fit in this thing,” in a clip shared on Twitter.

His comment was met with whoops of laughter and applause from the crowd at the course. “I think two cans of beer can fit in there,” Smith reportedly said at the winner’s press conference, according to Golf Digest, “I’ll probably have about 20 Claret Jugs tonight.”

Smith also won the Players Championship in early 2022, racking up three victories thus far this season, USA Today continued. He’s won six across his entire PGA Tour Career, the outlet noted. (RELATED: John Daly Shares His Blunt Thoughts On Biden Voters, Clinton’s Golf Game)

Smith has a weakness for “beers and meat pies,” according to Golf. When the pandemic hit, Smith went on a “boot camp” that cut his fat, built his strength, and would improve his mobility, the outlet continued. He credits the weight loss to his gains in ability, the outlet noted.