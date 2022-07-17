‘Mad Scramble For Power’: Tucker Describes What It Will Look Like When Biden ‘Inevitably’ Steps Down

Daily Caller co-founder and Fox News host Tucker Carlson delivered the keynote speech Friday at Iowa’s Family Leadership Summit, where he suggested that President Joe Biden will not run for reelection in 2024.

Carlson alluded to a potential run by former President Donald Trump, but suggested that there’s no way of knowing who might run for Democrat party leadership in 2024’s Presidential election, in the speech livestreamed on Fox Nation. As those closest to Biden will not admit that he’s stepping down after his term, there will be a “mad scramble for power” by the Democrats once this does happen, he argued.

Carlson predicted the scramble would start the Wednesday after the 2022 midterm elections. “You have all the power,” he told the audience, “you can decide who represents you and on the basis of what issues.” Politicians are “very simple organisms,” he quipped, but all they want to do is “win elections.”

Tucker Carlson, who has flatly said he doesn’t want to run in 2024, opens by citing spending 2000 in Iowa w/ his then-young child and mentioning he may have done the “full Grassley” … he’s also talking up his connections to Iowa, which is, well, very #2024 pic.twitter.com/kg84IEW0f6 — Tom LoBianco (@tomlobianco) July 15, 2022



Overall, Carlson’s emphasis was on returning the power of the people to the American population. He argued that today’s politicians are “promoting the idea that your family is worthless compared to loyalty to your employer and a political party.” He called the message “totalitarian,” and reinforced the importance of “family” and showing “beauty” to each other.

One writer suggested that Carlson might run for president himself after hearing the speech, as published in the Guardian, a sentiment echoed by Americans. He also covered topics including Christianity, damaging leftist government, and how Republicans need to be less concerned with their media image and more on voter approval, Fox News noted.