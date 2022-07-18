Cyndi Lauper’s Son Arrested After He Was Allegedly Found In Stolen Car

Police arrested Cyndi Lauper’s 24-year-old son Thursday after allegedly finding him sitting in the driver’s seat of a stolen 2014 Mercedes Benz in New York City, according to TMZ.

Declyn Lauper’s car was discovered illegally double parked at 1:40 a.m. at the corner of West 140th Street and Broadway, which prompted the police to investigate further, TMZ reported Saturday.

Lauper has since been charged with felony unauthorized use of a vehicle. The New York City Police Department keyed in his plates, which were registered to a different car that was reported stolen in the Bronx in 2020, according to TMZ. Lauper was given a desk appearance ticket for unlawful possession of stolen property and will attend a future court date, reported the outlet.

He had parked there before attending a memorial service for a young, aspiring rapper named Ethan Reyes, who was fatally stabbed in the subway, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Three Teens In A Stolen Mercedes Allegedly Smash Into Police Cars, Causing Serious Injuries To Officers)

Lauper, like his Grammy-Award-winning mother, is a musician. He has connections to the rap industry. He currently has 2.3 million followers on Instagram and has collaborated with major artists in the industry, including G-Eazy, according to People.