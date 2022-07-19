REPORT: ‘America’s Got Talent’ And ‘The Voice’ Contestant Dead At Age 41

Nolan Neal, musical artist and former contestant on “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice,” reportedly died Monday in Nashville at the age of 41.

Neal’s body was discovered in his bedroom by his roommate, according to TMZ. A guitar pick that “appeared to contain a powder residue” was found on the desk next to Neal’s bed. Neal reportedly battled with substance abuse, which spanned over the course of his time competing on “The Voice,” the outlet continued. The results of the autopsy and exact cause of death are still pending at this time.

Neal’s cousin, Dylan Seals, indicated Neal moved in with him for roughly four months during the pandemic, during which time he reported Neal was clean from drugs and fully immersed in making music, according to TMZ.

Neal stunned all four judges during his 2020 audition for “America’s Got Talent.” He received a standing ovation from the judges and the audience after belting out a song titled “Lost” that he had written himself after getting clean, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Oprah Winfrey’s Father Dead At Age 88)

Neal managed to go all the way to the quarterfinals of the highly competitive reality show. He performed an emotionally charged original piece of music called “Send Me A Butterfly” in that episode, TMZ reported.

Neal was also part of Adam Levine’s team on season 10 of “The Voice.” Neal successfully made it to the very end of the competition before being eliminated in the knockout round, the outlet reported.

The last post on an Instagram account linked to Neal’s name has turned into a place where friends, family, and loved ones are saying goodbye.