Antifa Summer Camp For Fourth Graders Teaches About Counteracting Tear Gas

A self-described “anti-fascist” organization holds a summer camp that teaches kids about social justice issues, including chants that dub the government a “rapist,” according to the camp’s curriculum webpage.

Budding Roses, a “project” of the Rosa Negra Anarchist Foundation, encourages kids to participate in social justice activism, beginning at their summer camp. The Budding Roses camp was inspired by the Black Panthers and the ideas of socialist Paolo Friere’s “Pedagogy of the Oppressed,” according to the group’s website.

“We believe that empowering youth to become critically engaged with social justice issues lays the groundwork for transformational social change tomorrow and today,” the website reads. “We see returning campers taking on leadership roles at camp, getting involved in their communities, holding banners at marches, and initiating discussion about social issues with their parents.”

Camp curriculum includes documents such as “Tear Gas for Portlanders,” which teaches kids “about what tear gas is, how it was used in Portland, and ways to keep yourself safe if you get tear gassed.”

Kids are also taught chants that are reportedly popular at Portland-based protests. One chant dubs police officers “killer cops” and calls for their imprisonment. Another calls the government a rapist and oppressor. Another calls for the abolition of police and borders.

“The whole damn system

Is guilty as hell,

Indict! Convict!

Put those killer cops in Jail,

The whole damn system

Is guilty as hell” “It’s the state that’s our oppressor, It’s the rapist government.

It’s the state that’s our oppressor, It’s the rapist government.

We know the rapist is you.

We know the rapist is you.”

Other curriculum documents focus on “police abolition” and “prison abolition,” according to the summer camp curriculum website. Kids are taught that “colonialism” and “anti-blackness” are part of the American system and that capitalism is inherently evil — an idea promoted in the “Pedagogy of the Oppressed.”

“Capitalism is the economic system of the United States. Capitalism is all about making money, which comes at the expense of people and the environment,” the curriculum reads. “Under capitalism, workers often experience exploitation, and the earth’s resources are used up in ways that are harmful to the planet.”

Kids also learn about white supremacy and that the Declaration of Independence was allegedly written only for white, rich men. (RELATED: School Board Director Wants To Teach 9-Year-Olds About Sexual ‘Pleasure’)

The Daily Caller reached out to Budding Roses for comment.