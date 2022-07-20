68-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Shows She’s Still Got It On The Front Page Of A Magazine

Christie Brinkley graced the July 2022 cover of Social Life Magazine in skin-tight black swimwear, proving to her 794,000 Instagram followers that she’s still got it at the age of 68.

The photograph, shared Wednesday on Instagram, captured the former supermodel lounging poolside in a patio chair with a drink in hand and looking decades younger than her actual age. She wore a stunning, basic black one-piece that featured a tie-up belt. The belt included a bit of extra slack on the fabric, giving her swimwear a youthful, playful feel. Brinkley wore an airy beige blouse openly flowing as she flashed a smile to the camera.

Brinkley had one leg up and raised a crystal glass. Her poolside attire was accented with a large green pendant.

Her outfit was timeless, and her appearance seemed ageless. The comments posted next to her photo reflected the awe that her fans and followers felt with this display of classic beauty and forward fashion.

“Here’s to a happy bubbly Social Life and a Bellissima Summer‼️” Brinkley wrote in her caption.

The former supermodel then turned her attention to those who wrote her feature and photographed her for the magazine.

“Many thanks to my whole wonderful @sociallifemagazine team for the beautifully written profile by the radiant, engaging, and illuminating wordsmith @devorah_rose and for the fun and fiery shots by the super talent @wattsupphoto (I’ve wanted to work with him for quite some time!” she said.

Brinkley went on to thank her team of stylists for her look, despite the fact that it was obvious to onlookers that she is naturally stunning. “And with styling by @xgabriela I was really thrilled with the shots!” she said.

She also toyed with her audience with a cute reference to her beachwear: “Always grateful for @mitchbarry for my beachy hair and @sandylinter for my resting beach face 😜Pick up a copy, out now, for a great beach read‼️🌊☀️🐚 ”

If it wasn’t obvious before, it is now — Brinkley’s still got it!