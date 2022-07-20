Gun Control Activist David Hogg Escorted Away After Disrupting Hearing

Capitol Police escorted gun control activist David Hogg out of a House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday after he interrupted the markup of two gun control bills introduced by Democrats.

The House Judiciary Committee’s Wednesday hearing was devoted to the markup of the Assault Weapons Ban of 2021 and the Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act. The Assault Weapons Ban, introduced by Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline, would prohibit the ownership of most semi-automatic weapons. The Equal Access To Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act, introduced by California Rep. Adam Schiff, would establish civil liability for firearms manufacturers if their guns are used in shootings.

Hogg, the founder of the gun control group March For Our Lives, interrupted Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs’ comments on drug cartels and human smuggling. (RELATED: Marco Rubio’s Office Responds After Gun Control Activist Claims Senator Won’t Meet With Him)

Po Murray, a fellow gun control activist with Newtown Action Alliance, shared a video of Hogg’s outburst on Twitter.

The House Republicans are spreading lies & using racist rhetoric to fight the passage of the assault weapons ban bill. @davidhogg111 just cleared it up for them. Assault weapons in Mexico come from the United States! pic.twitter.com/WKLuGXk65z — Po Murray (@po_murray) July 20, 2022

“You’re repeating the points of mass shooters in your manifesto. The shooter at my high school, anti-Semitic, anti-black, and racist,” Hogg yelled as committee chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York attempted to gavel him down.

“The shooter in El Paso described it as an invasion. Guess what? Those guns are coming from the United States of America. They aren’t coming from Mexico,” Hogg continued. The video captured someone, apparently Murray, saying, “that’s right.”

“They are not coming from Mexico. You are reiterating the points of a mass shooter, sir. Sir, you are perpetuating violence. You need to realize it’s not about Democrats or Republicans. Stop these things now,” Hogg yelled as a Capitol Police officer escorted him from the hearing room.

Neither Democrats nor Republicans brought witnesses to the markup, and Capitol rules require all visitors to be escorted into complex buildings.

The U.S. Capitol Police did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment on whether or not Hogg was escorted off Capitol grounds, if he would be charged with any crimes, or if the agency was aware of how he entered the building.