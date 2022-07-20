‘You Have No Right To Judge My Son’: Uvalde Shooter’s Mother Caught In Screaming Match With Victim’s Family

The mother of the 18-year-old Uvalde school shooter lashed out at victims’ parents Tuesday, telling them they had no right to “judge” her son before calling him a “coward,” according to The Dallas Morning News.

After Salvador Ramos opened fire at the Robb Elementary School, murdering 21, his mother, Adriana Martinez said her son “had his reasons” for carrying out the shooting. Martinez was then confronted about his “reasons” Tuesday while walking in Uvalde when the family of one of the victims, Amerie Jo Garza, confronted her.

“What reasons? Because he was pissed off at you? Because you destroyed him?” the relatives asked, according to video obtained by Telemundo.

Aparece la mamá del asesino de la primaria de #Uvalde y se registra enfrentamiento a gritos con una de las familias de las victimas. Lo tenemos en exclusiva @noticiastelemundo pic.twitter.com/Si7qA1bRKN — Edgar Muñoz (@EdgarMunozS) July 20, 2022

“You have no right to judge my son,” Martinez fired back, noting her son had mental health problems, according to The Dallas Morning News. “May God forgive y’all.”

Martinez then apologized for her son’s brutal actions, according to the report. (RELATED: Video Shows Heavily Armed Officers Waiting Over An Hour In The Hallway As Uvalde Shooter Murdered Teachers And Kids)

“I know my son was a coward. You don’t think I don’t know that? I know. You don’t think I’m carrying all that with me?” Martinez reportedly said. “I know, and I’m sorry.”

An interim report highlighted the “shortcomings and failures” of the police response to the shooting, with a total of 376 officers from several agencies who responded to the incident “failed to adhere to their active shooter training.”