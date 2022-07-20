‘The View’ Hosts Spar With Conservative Guest After She Takes A Jab At Democrats Over Roe

“The View” panel sparred with conservative guest co-host Lindsey Granger on Wednesday over her claim that Democrats failed to codify Roe v. Wade into law.

Co-host Joy Behar pushed back against Granger’s argument that Democrats had several opportunities to codify Roe during the administrations of former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

“You say for 40 years, Republicans have been trying to get rid of Roe v. Wade,” Granger said. “If that’s the case, under Bill Clinton and under Obama, you had the chance to codify this, as you just said, and you guys decided not to.”

“Don’t dismiss the facts,” Behar interjected. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg argued Democrats could not codify Roe in Congress.

WATCH:

“Because Democrats couldn’t agree that enough was in one bill under Bill Clinton and Obama so then it wasn’t done,” Granger argued.

“For whatever reason, they couldn’t get it done,” Goldberg said. “It’s not like they weren’t trying. It’s not like it wasn’t a conversation. I always like to try and see everybody’s side, but the bottom line is, no one ever thought, because every time it would come up people were strong and said ‘no, this is the law.'”

Behar then accused Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of overstepping the boundaries to confirm justices who are going to violate “all the rules of this country” and are not supposed to be on the Court. She argued Obama and Clinton never would have imagined McConnell would nominate Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett a month before the presidential election after denying Attorney General Merrick Garland’s nomination.

WATCH:

“How in the world would Obama and Clinton ever think that Mitch McConnell would do what he did in the past several years?” Behar said. “That is breaking all the rules of doing what he did and I don’t think that Obama and Clinton had a crystal ball that they could see that somebody in that position would do such a thing.” (RELATED: ‘Can’t Fathom The Stupidity’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Accuse Pro-Life Activists Of Spreading Misinformation About Abortion)

Co-host Sara Haines argued Roe v. Wade was overturned because no one prioritized protecting the decision. Co-host Sunny Hostin defended Barrett’s transparency during her confirmation hearings in 2020, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that Roe was not “super precedent.”

“She made it very clear that it was on her mind that it could be overturned and I respect at least that,” Hostin said.

She argued Obama did not uphold his promise to codify Roe, which he vowed would be the first thing he would do as president. When president, he said it was not the “highest legislative priority.”

Granger added that settled law should be upheld, to which Hostin pushed back that former President Donald Trump’s presidency allowed for the nomination of the three justices who overturned the 1973 landmark decision.

“It wasn’t really a nomination,” Goldberg said. “They just kind of put them through and they sat there and lied through their teeth.”

Behar further blamed Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona over their opposition to abolish the filibuster.

“Those are Democrats, these are your guys,” Granger argued.

“They’re not my guys,” Behar said.