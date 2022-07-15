‘Can’t Fathom The Stupidity’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Accuse Pro-Life Activist Of Spreading Misinformation About Abortion

“The View” panel accused the pro-life movement Friday of spreading misinformation about abortion after subsequent reports brought new details to light about the 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio.

The panel played footage of a congressional hearing Thursday where a pro-life witness, Catherine Glenn Foster, claimed to Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell that an impregnated 10-year-old medically removing the unborn child threatening her life is not an abortion.

Witness Sarah Warbelow said there is no exception for the life or health of the mother in the Ohio law restricting abortion past six weeks of pregnancy, though the law states that an abortion can be conducted after the six-week limit to prevent the death or “a serious risk of the substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman.”

“There are a lot of people who just do not know what they’re talking about,” Goldberg said. “Is the whole anti-abortion movement just making stuff up as they go along? Do they actually have no grasp, are there no women involved in any of this? I mean, I just don’t understand how this goes.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said Foster made “grossly inaccurate” statements and said men who craft these laws have no knowledge on a woman’s anatomy. (RELATED: Mother Of 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Says Everything Said About Alleged Rapist Is ‘A Lie’)

“I think it’s scary to see how many men who are mostly involved in crafting these laws have no idea about a woman’s reproductive system, about a little girl’s reproductive system,” Navarro said. “And the fact that a 10-year-old can have her period, can get pregnant and that these things will happen.”

She added that states are prohibiting hospitals and medical professionals from treating victims of a variety of medical conditions due to it potentially harming the unborn baby. She said one in eight women, including children, are victims of sexual assault.

Guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin accused Foster of being the “worst spokesperson” for the pro-life movement. She called it “unconscionable” that the state of Ohio would force a 10-year-old rape victim to carry a child to term, but criticized Democrats for attempting to legalize abortion past the point of viability in the Women’s Health Protection Act.

“I worry that the extremes of both sides are governing the debate,” Griffin said. “The vast majority of the country supports some limitations on abortion. Fifteen weeks models where Europe is. That’s a compromise that millions of Americans could get behind, but the bill Democrats introduced to codify Roe into law supported it up until viability for a baby, so for someone like me, that’s equally distressing.”

Goldberg argued that neither the government or anyone opposing abortion should not tell another person not to undergo an abortion. Guest co-host Dan Abrams criticized Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost suggesting the story of the 10-year-old rape victim was fabricated.

“Looking at the chief legal officers of the state of Ohio and the state of Indiana, I think really embarrassing themselves in the context of this, just made the situation worse.”

Yost told Fox News’ Jesse Watters that he would have been informed of the incident and that his office had searched for a possible case. The alleged rapist, Gershon Fuentes, was later charged with committing the crime.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said the girl should be discussed more in this case, describing the risk of a child’s health if they give birth to a baby. She expressed hope that this case may lead more states to make exceptions for rape and incest.

Goldberg then suggested these lawmakers do not know what a period is or how a woman’s body functions.

“I’d also like some of these people to learn anatomy,” Goldberg added. “I’d like them to know how a woman’s body works, how young women’s bodies work. What a period is. What it means. Ask a friend for goodness sake. You know women? Ask another woman, ‘how does your body work?’ I cannot fathom the stupidity that I have seen here.”