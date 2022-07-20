‘Yellowstone’ Star Leaks Details On Season Five

“Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly, who portrays the terrifying Beth Dutton, leaked several major details on the upcoming series via her Instagram stories.

Reilly recently posted a series of Instagram stories showing five scripts from the upcoming season of “Yellowstone,” according to Taste of Country. The snapshot featured scripts from episodes one, two, four, five and six, posing questions over whether the show would be filmed out of order.

Are The Emmys Serious? There Is No Reason Yellowstone Should Have Been Snubbed From 2022 Nominees | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ What the actual effing what? ⁦@dhookstead⁩ wtffff https://t.co/ASGENsHCak — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) July 12, 2022

Episode one of “Yellowstone” season five is called “One Hundred Years Is Nothing,” according to the images shared by Reilly. Stephen Kay is set to direct, according to Taste of Country, and we all know that he’s brought in for the biggest and best episodes. (RELATED: Timeline And Location For Next ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Revealed)

The second episode is entitled “The Sting of Wisdom,” the outlet noted. The fourth is called “Horses in Heaven,” and Christina Voros directed, suggesting this might be a Beth-heavy episode. Voros directed the season 3 episodes where we find out Beth was forced into an abortion and sterilization by Jamie, according to Taste of Country.

Episode five is entitled “Watch ‘Em Ride Away” and was directed by Voros. Episode six is “Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow, and You,” which also describes my perfect Sunday, not that anyone cares. Of course, Taylor Sheridan wrote all of the episodes as only he possibly could, according to the outlet.

The show’s next season is set to premiere in November on Paramount, Taste of Country noted.