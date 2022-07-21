Ciara’s Dress Features A Bedazzled Bra

Ciara stepped out Wednesday to the 2022 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles wearing a dress that put her very bedazzled bra section on full display.

The stunning dress was a Sabina Bilenko Couture gown that essentially featured two very sparkly bra cups that were suspended without straps and held up by the see-through mesh fabric that connected them to the rest of the black fabric. The wow-factor was undeniable and put Ciara among the top on Page Six’s “best dressed” list.

The all-sequins white bra cups popped against the otherwise dark outfit and were further enhanced by the dramatic cut and styling of the upper portion of Ciara’s outfit. The dress was missing a huge portion from the middle, which was cut out in the shape of a teardrop. The inner lining of the teardrop cut-out was framed with matching white sequins.

Every step that Ciara took was a showcase of sparkle. The sequins picked up the bright lights and glimmered, making the stunning dress stand out in every possible way. (RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Model Nails This Summer’s Best Swimwear Styles)

Ciara posted a video of herself as she showed off the various design elements featured within the luxurious gown. The rest of the outfit appeared to be crushed velvet, and it hugged her figure with every step.

The stunning singer attended the elegant affair with her husband Russell Wilson, who wore head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana, according to Page Six.