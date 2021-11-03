Ciara Shines In Metallic Shimmering Gown With A Risque Leg Slit All The Way Up

Ciara truly shined when she stepped out Tuesday in a metallic gown with a risque leg slit in New York City.

The 36-year-old singer looked stunning in the long-sleeve, shimmering gold dress that had a leg slit that went all the way up as she posed for photos during her appearance at the 25th Annual ACE Awards.

She completed the dairing look with her hair partly pulled back, jewelry and bronze-colored high heels.

To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement.

The superstar often wows at various events, like recently when she stepped out and went braless in a barely-there white gown at an Elle event in Los Angeles.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.