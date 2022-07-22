The Mike Tyson Origin Story Trailer Is Going To Make You Want To Glove Up And Fight

Even if you’ve never seen a boxing match, you know Mike Tyson. There’s no way to truly encapsulate the magnitude of Tyson’s impact on sport, pop culture and this very moment in our collective history.

An eight-part miniseries on the origins of Tyson is one place to start in attempting to understand just how iconic his life and career have been. Trevante Rhodes truly transforms into Tyson throughout the trailer for “Mike,” which will hit Hulu on August 25th of this year.

A few thousand years ago, Tyson might have been canonized as the Patron Saint of Being a Badass. Now, we get to see how life on planet Earth created the Tyson we all know, love, and fear today. From the trailer, it looks like the story will follow the boxer from childhood through to today.

Hulu has really hit it out of the park with their origin series over the last few years. The “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” is probably one of the best shows I’ve seen since “The Sopranos” or “The Wire,” for example. (RELATED: I Was Never Interested In ‘Dungeons & Dragons,’ Until This Chris Pine Movie Trailer Holy Heck)

What I really love about the Wu-Tang show and the trailer for “Mike” is the crisp, edgy shooting style. It’s like we’re being invited on a secret, voyeuristic journey of those who influence us most: celebrities.

Did you know that Tyson has been arrested dozens of times, starting when he was a child? He’s also been married three times, and has seven children, according to Sports Illustrated. These stories could have been forgotten forever if it weren’t for the brilliant writers, directors, and directors of photography behind these shows.