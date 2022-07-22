NY GOP Demands Dem Governor Apologize For Fanning ‘The Flames Of Hate’ Ahead Of Attempt On Lee Zeldin’s Life

The chairman of the New York State Republican Party demanded Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul apologize for fanning “the flames of hate” in the wake of a Thursday attack on New York Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin.

A man reportedly tried to stab Rep. Zeldin during a campaign event Thursday before being restrained by attendees at the event. Hochul’s campaign had sent out an email earlier Thursday that described the date and time of some of Zeldin’s events, according to NY1 reporter Zack Fink, saying that the events would feature “top anti-abortion activists, NRA enthusiasts and a cast of extremist groups.”

Very unusual advisory from @KathyHochul ⬇️ just now, basically making fun of @leezeldin by mocking his campaign schedule this weekend and replacing his events with Democratic talking points about Trump. Usually the targeted attacks come from @nydems and @JayJacobs28 pic.twitter.com/1SaOrbaOX4 — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) July 21, 2022

“It’s not a coincidence that just hours earlier, Kathy Hochul fanned the flames of hate by directing her supporters to his rally schedule,” New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy said in a statement released hours after the attack. “This is unacceptable conduct for anyone, let alone a sitting governor. It’s not enough to condemn the attack, she must apologize and tone down her hateful rhetoric immediately.” (RELATED: ‘Props, Politics And Power’: Rep. Zeldin Says Democratic Election Plan Is To Call Republicans ‘White Supremacists, Extremists, Nazis’ Every Two Years)

Statement from NYGOP Chair @NickLangworthy on the Attack Against Gubernatorial Nominee Congressman @leezeldin⬇️

“It’s not a coincidence that just hours earlier, @KathyHochul fanned the flames of hate by directing her supporters to his rally schedule. This is unacceptable…” pic.twitter.com/xcIGx4aqLd — New York GOP (@NewYorkGOP) July 22, 2022

Hochul later condemned the attack in a post on Twitter.

“My team has informed me about the incident at Lee Zeldin’s campaign event tonight,” Hochul said in the wake of the attack. “Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody. I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible — it has no place in New York.”

My team has informed me about the incident at Lee Zeldin’s campaign event tonight. Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody. I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible — it has no place in New York. — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) July 22, 2022

“Governor, you seemed to suggest there should have been vigilante violence by inaccurately describing that campaign event as filled with ‘far-right extremists,’” journalist Andy Ngo posted on Twitter. “That is the same language and dog whistle used by Antifa militants to urge comrades to injure or kill targets.”

Governor, you seemed to suggest there should have been vigilante violence by inaccurately describing that campaign event as filled with “far-right extremists.” That is the same language and dog whistle used by Antifa militants to urge comrades to injure or kill targets. pic.twitter.com/OXhXh5J73c — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 22, 2022

The suspect in the attack on Zeldin was released from jail Friday morning. Conservatives reacted harshly to the attack on social media.

“You emailed a schedule to your lunatic supporters of where he’d be,” Robby Starbuck, a candidate for the Republican nomination for Tennessee’s Fifth Congressional District, tweeted. “Don’t you pretend to care about @leezeldin now!”

You emailed a schedule to your lunatic supporters of where he’d be. Don’t you pretend to care about @leezeldin now! https://t.co/KFvvPPNs62 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 22, 2022

“Does @KathyHochul bear any responsibility for the attack on @LeeZeldin?” Stefan Mychajliw asked in a Twitter post. “Lunatic tried to stab the @NewYorkGOP gubernatorial candidate. Hochul released his schedule. Then he’s attacked. If a Republican did the same media would blame them for the bloodshed and demand they drop out.”

Does @KathyHochul bear any responsibility for the attack on @LeeZeldin? Lunatic tried to stab the @NewYorkGOP gubernatorial candidate. Hochul released his schedule. Then he’s attacked. If a Republican did the same media would blame them for the bloodshed and demand they drop out. pic.twitter.com/QjRUdFQS1J — Stefan Mychajliw (@StefanMychajliw) July 22, 2022

Hochul, Zeldin and the New York State Republican Party did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

