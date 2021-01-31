Rep. Zeldin Says Democratic Election Plan Is To Call Republicans ‘White Supremacists, Extremists, Nazis’ Every Two Years

Republican New York Rep. Lee Zeldin said Sunday that Democrats’ election strategy is one of labelling their Republican opponents as “whites supremacist, extremists [and] Nazis” during every election cycle.

“Every two years when there’s House races, they’ll call opponents white supremacists, extremists, Nazis,” Zeldin told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“They have no problem with that labeling and here they want people to ask themselves why is there still barbed wire around the Capitol, and they say, ‘well, let me tell you about all the people that voted for [former President] Donald Trump and what happened inside the capitol on January 6. That’s what I think it’s about,” he continued. (RELATED: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: Ted Cruz ‘Almost Had Me Murdered’)

Zeldin said the National Guard troops still stationed in Washington, D.C. are part of that display.

“At this point, it feels like it’s about props, politics and power. There’s a narrative that Democrats want to push about Jan. 6 and it representing 75 million voters of Donald Trump.”

The congressman insisted the Democrats are attempting to create a permanent link between the Capitol riot and all Trump supporters being responsible for the mayhem and violence that day.

The House of Representatives voted Jan. 13 to impeach Trump for the second time for allegedly inciting insurrection, after the mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6. (RELATED: ‘They Are The Insurrectionists’: Jason Whitlock Says Democratic Left Wants To Take America ‘In A Very Dangerous Direction’)

The then-president had told the crowd, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. We will never give up, we will never concede.” The rioters forced members of Congress to seek safety while five people were killed.

Ten House Republicans voted to impeach Trump, led by Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.