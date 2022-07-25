Left-Wing Late-Night Talk Show ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ Gets The Axe

TBS canceled “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” on Monday, ending the show after seven seasons.

“After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall,” a post on the show’s Twitter account said. “We’re so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn’t wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang.” (RELATED: Samantha Bee Loses A Whopping Two-Thirds Of Her Advertisers After Profane Ivanka Insult)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee has been CANCELLED.https://t.co/2aT1cRzNKJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 25, 2022

“Full Frontal” often had left-wing takes on issues, including abortion, gun control, promoting the hearings of the Jan. 6 committee and demanding Merrick Garland act against former President Donald Trump.

Samantha Bee, the show’s host and producer, previously was a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” on Comedy Central before launching her show in 2016, according to Deadline.

“As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we’ve made some difficult, business-based decisions,” a TBS spokeswoman told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ will not return to TBS. We are proud to have been the home to ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work. We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future.”

Bee gained notoriety after she directed a vulgar term at Ivanka Trump in 2018.

Bee did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

