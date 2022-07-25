Watch As Morgan Wallen Pauses His Show To Help A Fan In Medical Distress

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen paused his show Friday after a fan passed out in the crowd.

Footage of Wallen pausing the show in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania circulated on social media over the weekend. In one video, he can be heard saying, “Y’all alright out there?” before telling the band, “Hold on, hold on.”

“We got somebody hurt down here. Y’all need some water? A towel?” Wallen said in the video. “I guess somebody passed out down there, y’all make a little walkway for the paramedics to get through there please. I don’t know where they’re going to be coming from. They’re going to come from this side right here, so y’all make a little walkway for them,” he instructed the crowd. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Eviscerates Cancelation Efforts, Sets Country Music Record)

The crowd cheered on the singer as he attempted to pass the person what appeared to be a damp washcloth. Wallen then continued with his set, playing his cover of Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up,” Music Mayhem reported.

The night prior, support singer Kameron Marlowe took a nose-dive off the runway stage at Wallen’s concert in Pennsylvania. Marlowe wasn’t badly hurt in the fall, but he had to ice his back afterwards.