Yale Physician Said It’s ‘White Supremacy’ For Biden To Work With COVID In Deleted Tweet

A Yale physician argued that it is an example of “white supremacy” for President Joe Biden to work amidst his COVID-19 diagnosis, according to a since-deleted tweet from the physician.

Yale Medical Professor and physician Dr. Kim Sue argued in a since-deleted tweet that Biden “epitomizes white supremacy urgency” by working with COVID-19. The professor deleted her tweet and contact information from her Yale biography, according to a comparison of her biography conducted via the Wayback Machine.

“POTUS working while having COVID infection epitomizes white supremacy urgency in the workplace. Sets a bad example for everyone that he cannot rest,” the July 22 tweet reads. “COVID infection is serious, symptoms debilitating for many, and [people] should take time off without working through it.”

Sue received her undergraduate degree from Columbia University, her Ph.D. and MD from Harvard Medical School, and currently works on staff at Yale University. (RELATED: Anti-Woke Billboards Plan To Drive Past Harvard Medical School Graduation)

“Urgency” is considered a tenet of “white supremacy culture,” according to far-left social justice activists. Activists argue that a “sense of urgency” perpetuates “power imbalance while disconnecting us from our need to breathe and pause and reflect,” according to a page titled “White Supremacy Culture.”

Activists claim that urgently working on anything besides racial and social injustice promotes white supremacy.

Sue did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.