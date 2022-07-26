‘Leave It To Beaver’ Star Tony Dow Dies At Age 77

Famous actor, director and producer Tony Dow died Tuesday morning at the age of 77.

“Tony was a beautiful soul — kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him,” his team said in a statement announcing his passing, according to TMZ.

Dow, best known for his role as Wally Cleaver on the “Leave it to Beaver” sitcom that ran from 1957 to 1963, is being remembered for his many contributions to the world of entertainment. His exact cause of death has not been revealed, but he had been battling cancer since May 2022, TMZ reported.

‘Leave It to Beaver’ star Tony Dow dead at 77 https://t.co/61ukcqMoKC pic.twitter.com/JzyGxr8RnM — New York Post (@nypost) July 26, 2022

His management team had previously issued an update on Dow’s health July 20, describing it as being “a rollercoaster of ups and downs as Tony continues his fight with cancer.” The “Leave It To Beaver” actor had been “in and out of the hospital with various complications and treatments,” according to that update.

Members of his team took a moment to reflect on the Dow’s legacy and his many years in front of the camera entertaining his fans.

“From the warm reminiscences of Wally Cleaver to those of us fortunate enough to know him personally – thank you Tony. And thank you for the reflections of a simpler time, the laughter, the friendship and for the feeling that you were a big brother to us all. We will miss you,” they said, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Hank Williams Jr’s Wife Died After Cosmetic Surgery)

Tony Dow, the producer, director and actor most famous for his role as one of the stars on “Leave It To Beaver” has died. https://t.co/hnTKdN4XLJ — TMZ (@TMZ) July 26, 2022

In addition to his legendary role on “Leave It To Beaver,” Dow also lent his acting talents to shows such as “Never Too Late” and “My Three Sons.” He also served in the National Guard for three years in the 1960s, according to TMZ.

“The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us,” his team reportedly said.