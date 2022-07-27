Holy Heck, First Images Of ‘600 lb’ Brendan Fraser’s Big Comeback ‘The Whale’

Brendan Fraser is back and seemingly “bigger” than ever in the first look of Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.”

If you don’t know who Brendan Fraser is, you’re too young to be reading the news. Go outside and ride a bike or something. For everyone else, you’re not going to believe how big this star’s comeback is going to be.

Dubbed the “Brenaissance” by Entertainment Weekly, Brendan Fraser will return to our screens in “The Whale,” a film adaptation of a play by the same name. The story centers around Charlie, a man who becomes a 600-pound recluse and attempts to reconnect wth his daughter after having left his family for his gay lover, according to IMDb.

First look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’ pic.twitter.com/PvzCny7L9C — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 26, 2022

The film is expected to premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September and will be released later in the year, according to MovieWeb.

But this isn’t Fraser’s only upcoming roll in a potential blockbuster. Fraser is reportedly going to portray the villain in the new “Batgirl” movie, the outlet noted. He was also announced as part of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” MovieWeb continued. (RELATED: Rose McGowan Steps Up For Brendan Fraser After His #MeToo Moment)

Most of us love and remember Fraser from such hit movies as “George of the Jungle,” “The Mummy” and more listed on his IMDb. He also had one of the saddest storylines in the hit TV show “Scrubs” as Ben Sullivan, who dies tragically over a 3-episode arc.