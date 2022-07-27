Star Wide Receiver Julio Jones Signs With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Star wide receiver Julio Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday.

The former Atlanta Falcons standout played the previous season with the Tennessee Titans, where he posted record lows statistically in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. The 33-year-old will leave the Titans for greener pastures and join Tom Brady and the star-studded Tampa Bay offense, according to NFL insider for ESPN Adam Schefter.

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. The soon-to-be 45-year Tom Brady now will have a chance to throw to the 33-year-old Jones. More on ESPN’s NFL Live. pic.twitter.com/IZQ4rMuEUo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2022

Jones joins a team that won the Super Bowl in 2021 for the 2020-2021 season and is seeking redemption from their divisional round playoff loss to the eventual 2022 champions, the Los Angeles Rams, in a 30-27 thriller. (RELATED: Texans’ Rookie Wide Receiver John Metchie III Announces Leukemia Diagnosis)

The one-year deal will showcase what Jones has left in his tank. The former Alabama athlete has caught over 100 passes during a season on three separate occasions, according to ESPN. He will now play alongside two other Pro Bowl-level wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Opposing NFL defenses will have their hands full trying to stop this Buccaneers offense.

Whenever you go from catching passes from Ryan Tannehill to the greatest quarterback of all-time in Tom Brady, you’re bound for success.