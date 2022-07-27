In Just One Week, Border Patrol Arrested Over 100 Felons Illegally Crossing The Border

Border agents in a single border sector arrested 104 convicted felons in one week, according to Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem.

The felons were apprehended between July 17 and 23, a period when agents encountered over 5,600 migrants from 46 different countries, according to a tweet Clem posted Tuesday. During the same period, agents encountered over 120 unaccompanied minors, prosecuted 57 migrants and intercepted nine human smuggling cases, according to Clem’s tweet. (RELATED: As Biden Considers Repealing ‘Remain In Mexico,’ Caravan Of 2,000 Migrants Heads Toward US Border)

The apprehended individuals were previously arrested and convicted in the U.S., a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) source, who is not authorized to speak on the record, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

pic.twitter.com/DQOhNOsLc0 — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) July 26, 2022

The DCNF encountered hundreds of migrants from over a dozen countries in Eastern Europe, South Asia, Central America and South America crossing the border illegally into Yuma in May.

CBP authorities have encountered record numbers of migrants crossing the southern border during President Joe Biden’s administration, with over 3 million migrant encounters since the president took office.

More than 500,000 migrants are known to have evaded arrest while crossing the border illegally since October, an average of 55,000 a month, according to Fox News, which cited anonymous Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources.

Office of Field Operations, which handles border security at ports of entry, and Border Patrol encountered 20,668 noncitizens so far in fiscal year 2022, according to CBP. Border Patrol agents have also encountered 665 noncitizens wanted by law enforcement so far this fiscal year.

