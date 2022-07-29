Swamp Personified: Top FDA Tobacco Official Resigns To Head To Major Cigarette Company

The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) chief science officer within it’s tobacco division is leaving his post to join Philip Morris International, according to Politico.

Matthew Holman, a 20-year veteran of the agency who led the Office of Science within the Center for Tobacco Products since January 2017, has accepted an offer to join Philip Morris, one of the world’s leading tobacco companies. Philip Morris would not specify what Holman’s role will be when asked by Politico, but did confirm he is joining the company. Holman’s LinkedIn page also does not specify his new position, but states that he will join the company “soon.”

The FDA replaced its top tobacco official less than one month ago. Brian King became the director of the Center for Tobacco Products earlier this month, and informed staff of Holman’s departure in a memo Tuesday, according to Politico. King said that Holman had recused himself from his work at the FDA while he searched for new job opportunities. (RELATED: Biden FDA Commissioner Says ‘Misinformation’ Is ‘Leading Cause Of Death’ In America)

Big tobacco companies are currently embroiled in a series of regulatory battles with the FDA. The agency is attempting to ban Juul products. Altria, the former parent company of Philip Morris International, owns a 35% stake in Juul, the e-cigarette company. Philip Morris does not operate in the U.S., although its legal seat is in New York City.

Regulators at the FDA are also moving forward with a new rule to ban menthol-flavored cigarettes, as well as another to remove nearly all nicotine from cigarette sold in the U.S.

Holman’s move is just the latest example of the incestuous relationship between major corporate industries and the agencies that regulate them. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf has been widely criticized for his deep ties with pharmaceutical companies.