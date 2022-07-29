Johnny Depp’s Artwork Sells Out In Hours For $3.6 Million

Johnny Depp’s 780 prints sold out “almost immediately” in London, earning the actor-turned artist a whopping $3.6 million.

Representatives from Castle Fine Art Gallery called his work the “fastest-selling collection to date,” according to People. Dubbed the “Friends and Heroes” collection, Depp’s work featured four separate portraits of famous faces: Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino and Keith Richards. He is said to have focused on “people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person,” according to People.

“Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny’s eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him,” Castle Fine Art said. “From his dear friend Keith Richards, who inspired the mannerisms of the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow, to Bob Dylan, whose creative influence on the artist is seen in his vivid and immortal portrayal by Johnny.” (RELATED: Two Clowns Glue Themselves To Van Gogh Painting In Bizarre Protest)

Each of Depp‘s limited edition portraits were listed for $3,973 each, with the set of four on sale for $15,040, People reported.

“I’ve always used art to express my feelings, and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire,” Depp said in a statement, according to People. “My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”