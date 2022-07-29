Flash Flooding Leaves Las Vegas Looking Like A Movie Set

Flash flooding left the Las Vegas valley looking like a movie set Thursday night as power went out and the streets filled with water.

Rivers of water flushed through casinos and other tourist hotspots through much of the downtown area, News 3 Las Vegas reported. Parts of casinos, hotels, roadways and the local airport were underwater as high winds damaged roofs and drains overflowed, according to the New York Post.

Breaking: Flash flooding is occurring in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. pic.twitter.com/k8aTmgaoGh — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 29, 2022

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning throughout a majority of the Las Vegas valley area in the early hours of Friday morning.

A Flash Flood Warning and Sevwre Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the Las Vegas Valley ⚠️@NWSVegas advises to watch out for:

– heaving downpours 🌧

– lightning ⚡️

– strong wind gusts 💨 #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/1E8JuJlfXV — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) July 29, 2022

Footage from the garage area at the Linq hotel showed a wall of water flowing toward the street, picking up heaps of garbage on its way, 8 News Now journalist David Charns reported. Video was shared online by St. Martin University assistant women’s basketball coach Ken Camp, who said he was attempting to get to the monorail station as he left the hotel.

The place that always floods, flooded. Check out the Linq garage on the Las Vegas Strip. pic.twitter.com/VZRqtSC7Sc 🎥: @CoachKenCamp — David Charns (@davidcharns) July 29, 2022

One Twitter user captured shocking footage of a gaping hole in the side of Circa Sportsbook’s video wall, shared by RTE News. With more rain, lightning and winds up to 60 mph forecasted by meteorologists, it’s unclear whether clean-up operations will be possible in the immediate future, Casino.org noted.

Water cascades through large screens in Circa Sportsbook, a sports betting venue in Las Vegas as authorities issued flooding warnings to parts of Las Vegas as severe thunderstorms moved across southern Nevada. pic.twitter.com/Mf05Dkm2O1 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 29, 2022

The storm apparently caused a hole in the roof of Planet Hollywood, sending rainwater down onto the casino floor, video posted to social media showed. (RELATED: People Missing, More Than 100 Homes Damaged In Virginia Floods)

Video sent to @8NewsNow shows flooding inside Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip after severe thunderstorms moved through. 🎥: Ernie Gastelum pic.twitter.com/fF9kMa6p9B — David Charns (@davidcharns) July 29, 2022

Over 7,200 NV Energy customers were without power late Thursday night, with most of the outages reported in the downtown areas of the city, New 3 Las Vegas reported. Road closures are expected to last some time due to accidents related to the flooding, as well as at least one downed tree blocking an intersection, the outlet noted.