3 Cops Shot In Standoff In North Carolina

Three Wayne County, North Carolina deputies were shot while responding to an incident at a residential address Monday morning.

The deputies were shot while serving involuntary commitment paperwork, the Wayne County Sheriff’s office told the Daily Caller. One officer is being treated at Wayne UNC Health Care, and the other two were airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center. (RELATED: Woman In Florida Rammed Into Police Officers, Knocked Over Truck, Throws Rubber Snake At Officers)

“Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals with our department and their families and they deal with their injuries,” Wayne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Joel Gillie said of the injuries, according to WRAL.

JUST IN: 3 @waynecountygov deputies shot while serving involuntary commitment paperwork. One deputy is being treated at Wayne UNC and 2 others were airlifted to ECU Health in Greenville. https://t.co/ciniDA12tY @WRAL — Joe Fisher – WRAL (@JoeFisherTV) August 1, 2022

The suspect in the shooting was still barricaded inside the residence Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Wayne County government.

The sheriff’s department has not released the names of the officers who were shot. The officers did not have a history with the suspect in the shooting, WRAL reported.

Gillie told the Daily Caller further updates will be released once they become available.